13691 N 82nd Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

3 bedrooms + Upstairs Loft + 2.5 Bath. Open floor plan. Spacious family room, kitchen open to dining nook and living room. Kitchen features island, stainless steel refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and BRAND NEW upgraded dishwasher. Kitchen also has LED remote controlled kitchen cabinet lighting and lit pantry. Staircase and upstairs flooring is BRAND NEW Green Guard Gold certified luxury wood-looking plank flooring. Upstairs loft over looks the kitchen/living room. Master suite features closet, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and private toilet room. Backyard features covered patio and swimming pool with water fountains that flow into the pool. Mature palms in the backyard. High-end, in ground speaker system installed around the pool area with wired connection for hookup inside. Great for entertaining! NO HOA!! Call now to view!