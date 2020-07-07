All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:36 AM

13691 N 82nd Ave

13691 North 82nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13691 North 82nd Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
3 bedrooms + Upstairs Loft + 2.5 Bath. Open floor plan. Spacious family room, kitchen open to dining nook and living room. Kitchen features island, stainless steel refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and BRAND NEW upgraded dishwasher. Kitchen also has LED remote controlled kitchen cabinet lighting and lit pantry. Staircase and upstairs flooring is BRAND NEW Green Guard Gold certified luxury wood-looking plank flooring. Upstairs loft over looks the kitchen/living room. Master suite features closet, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and private toilet room. Backyard features covered patio and swimming pool with water fountains that flow into the pool. Mature palms in the backyard. High-end, in ground speaker system installed around the pool area with wired connection for hookup inside. Great for entertaining! NO HOA!! Call now to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13691 N 82nd Ave have any available units?
13691 N 82nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13691 N 82nd Ave have?
Some of 13691 N 82nd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13691 N 82nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13691 N 82nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13691 N 82nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13691 N 82nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 13691 N 82nd Ave offer parking?
No, 13691 N 82nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13691 N 82nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13691 N 82nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13691 N 82nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13691 N 82nd Ave has a pool.
Does 13691 N 82nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 13691 N 82nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13691 N 82nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13691 N 82nd Ave has units with dishwashers.

