Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:43 PM

12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane

12975 Yellow Bird Lane · (480) 227-9614
Location

12975 Yellow Bird Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY YOU MUST BE 55. UTILITIES INCLUDED!! This 2 bed 2 bath is the perfect home away from home. Featuring upgrades like hand scraped diagonal wood flooring in the family room, tile floors in the entry and halls, staggered maple cabinets, granite counter tops with under-mount sink, a beautiful backsplash and black appliances in the kitchen. Master bath features Granitex surrounds and vanity, while the secondary bath features tile vanity and surrounds. Outside you will enjoy an extended paver patio with a fire pit for those chilly nights and beautiful desert landscaping. Home has solar. The home is a short walk to the Kiva Club where you will enjoy all the amenities you expect while on a resort style vacation. See supplement for full details and breakdown of rental rates. June - Sep $1700 Including utilities with caps of $150 for Electric, $60 for gas, $100 water,sewer,trash, $160 for Basic Cable/WiFi
Oct - Dec $2100 including utilities with caps of $125 electric, $60 gas, $100 water/sewer/trash, $160 basic cable/wifi, anything over those amounts will be reimbursed by the tenant.
1.8% Tax rate added to all rentals.
Rentals of at least 90 days long will have full access to amenities for the entire length of the lease with the purchase of a kiva club card. Card costs $20 per person.
Any rentals less than 90 days will be required to purchase a kiva card for $80 per person and will only have access for 1 month.
Owner has a vehicle that stays in the garage so tenant will only be able to use one garage space. Tenant may still park car on driveway outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have any available units?
12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have?
Some of 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane does offer parking.
Does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have a pool?
No, 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
