12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage internet access

AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY YOU MUST BE 55. UTILITIES INCLUDED!! This 2 bed 2 bath is the perfect home away from home. Featuring upgrades like hand scraped diagonal wood flooring in the family room, tile floors in the entry and halls, staggered maple cabinets, granite counter tops with under-mount sink, a beautiful backsplash and black appliances in the kitchen. Master bath features Granitex surrounds and vanity, while the secondary bath features tile vanity and surrounds. Outside you will enjoy an extended paver patio with a fire pit for those chilly nights and beautiful desert landscaping. Home has solar. The home is a short walk to the Kiva Club where you will enjoy all the amenities you expect while on a resort style vacation. See supplement for full details and breakdown of rental rates. June - Sep $1700 Including utilities with caps of $150 for Electric, $60 for gas, $100 water,sewer,trash, $160 for Basic Cable/WiFi

Oct - Dec $2100 including utilities with caps of $125 electric, $60 gas, $100 water/sewer/trash, $160 basic cable/wifi, anything over those amounts will be reimbursed by the tenant.

1.8% Tax rate added to all rentals.

Rentals of at least 90 days long will have full access to amenities for the entire length of the lease with the purchase of a kiva club card. Card costs $20 per person.

Any rentals less than 90 days will be required to purchase a kiva card for $80 per person and will only have access for 1 month.

Owner has a vehicle that stays in the garage so tenant will only be able to use one garage space. Tenant may still park car on driveway outside.