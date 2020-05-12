All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 27 2020 at 7:28 PM

12795 W LONE TREE Trail

12795 West Lone Tree Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12795 West Lone Tree Trail, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Unfurnished Single level home on a premium lot with open and spacious floor-plan. 3 bedroom + office/den home on large corner lot close to Vistancia Elementary school, parks, shopping and restaurants. Greenbelt on one side; neighbor on the other. Enjoy fresh air on the front porch. Bright, clean interior with neutral paint inside & out. Great Room floor-plan with tile flooring, plantation shutters through-out and natural lighting. Open-concept kitchen with upgraded cabinets, and an island/breakfast bar. Huge master retreat with sitting area, wood flooring and a spa-inspired en-suite with dual sinks, travertine floors and glass-enclosed, upgraded shower. Large master walk-in closet. Outside, flagstone entertaining area surrounds built-in gas grill and fire-pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12795 W LONE TREE Trail have any available units?
12795 W LONE TREE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12795 W LONE TREE Trail have?
Some of 12795 W LONE TREE Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12795 W LONE TREE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12795 W LONE TREE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12795 W LONE TREE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12795 W LONE TREE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12795 W LONE TREE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12795 W LONE TREE Trail offers parking.
Does 12795 W LONE TREE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12795 W LONE TREE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12795 W LONE TREE Trail have a pool?
No, 12795 W LONE TREE Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12795 W LONE TREE Trail have accessible units?
No, 12795 W LONE TREE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12795 W LONE TREE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12795 W LONE TREE Trail has units with dishwashers.

