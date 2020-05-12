12795 W LONE TREE Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Unfurnished Single level home on a premium lot with open and spacious floor-plan. 3 bedroom + office/den home on large corner lot close to Vistancia Elementary school, parks, shopping and restaurants. Greenbelt on one side; neighbor on the other. Enjoy fresh air on the front porch. Bright, clean interior with neutral paint inside & out. Great Room floor-plan with tile flooring, plantation shutters through-out and natural lighting. Open-concept kitchen with upgraded cabinets, and an island/breakfast bar. Huge master retreat with sitting area, wood flooring and a spa-inspired en-suite with dual sinks, travertine floors and glass-enclosed, upgraded shower. Large master walk-in closet. Outside, flagstone entertaining area surrounds built-in gas grill and fire-pit.