12690 West Desert Mirage Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383 The Village at Vistancia
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ALL NEW CUSTOM 2 TONE PAINT AND CARPET THROUGHOUT....STUNNING HOME WITH LOFT LARGE 4 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH WITH ONE BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS! LIGHT BRIGHT OPEN FLOORPLAN. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM. FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN. STUNNING WOOD UPGRADED STAIRCASE THAT MATCHES UPGRADED CABINETS BLACK APPLIANCES FRIDGE INCLUDED WITH WASHER AND DRYER AS WELL. YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME AND THE NICE BACKYARD!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have any available units?
12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have?
Some of 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.