Peoria, AZ
12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:48 PM

12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive

12690 West Desert Mirage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12690 West Desert Mirage Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ALL NEW CUSTOM 2 TONE PAINT AND CARPET THROUGHOUT....STUNNING HOME WITH LOFT LARGE 4 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH WITH ONE BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS! LIGHT BRIGHT OPEN FLOORPLAN. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM. FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN. STUNNING WOOD UPGRADED STAIRCASE THAT MATCHES UPGRADED CABINETS BLACK APPLIANCES FRIDGE INCLUDED WITH WASHER AND DRYER AS WELL. YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME AND THE NICE BACKYARD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have any available units?
12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have?
Some of 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive offer parking?
No, 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have a pool?
No, 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
