12539 W Hummingbird Te
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12539 W Hummingbird Te

12539 West Hummingbird Terrace · No Longer Available
12539 West Hummingbird Terrace, Peoria, AZ 85383
Vistancia

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
$500 off 1st full mo of rent! Tour models daily text the word MAPS to 20300 for directions. You will LOVE our Brand New Construction, Pet Friendly, 3-4 Beds with Loft, 2 Car Garages and Loads of Upgrades! These homes are energy star certified with high quality finishes such as beautiful tile floors, granite countertops with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, loft, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Owner pays HOA Fees so BB Living Residents will have access to an exceptional lifestyle and recreational experiences including Pools, Golf, Schools, and all the amenities Vistancia has to offer. NEW Washer/Dryer available for additional $50 per month. Theres tremendous proximity to shopping, Freeways, & 20 minutes from Lake PleasantiP

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

12539 W Hummingbird Te doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Some of 12539 W Hummingbird Te's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
12539 W Hummingbird Te is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 12539 W Hummingbird Te is pet friendly.
Yes, 12539 W Hummingbird Te offers parking.
Yes, 12539 W Hummingbird Te offers units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 12539 W Hummingbird Te has a pool.
No, 12539 W Hummingbird Te does not have accessible units.
No, 12539 W Hummingbird Te does not have units with dishwashers.
