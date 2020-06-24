12539 W Hummingbird Te

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

$500 off 1st full mo of rent! Tour models daily text the word MAPS to 20300 for directions. You will LOVE our Brand New Construction, Pet Friendly, 3-4 Beds with Loft, 2 Car Garages and Loads of Upgrades! These homes are energy star certified with high quality finishes such as beautiful tile floors, granite countertops with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, loft, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Owner pays HOA Fees so BB Living Residents will have access to an exceptional lifestyle and recreational experiences including Pools, Golf, Schools, and all the amenities Vistancia has to offer. NEW Washer/Dryer available for additional $50 per month. Theres tremendous proximity to shopping, Freeways, & 20 minutes from Lake PleasantiP