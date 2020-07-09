his home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has updated appliances and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room is perfect for entertaining. You'll love the spacious patio and backyard. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11324 N 81ST Drive have any available units?
11324 N 81ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11324 N 81ST Drive have?
Some of 11324 N 81ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11324 N 81ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11324 N 81ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.