Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
11324 N 81ST Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11324 N 81ST Drive

11324 North 81st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11324 North 81st Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
his home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has updated appliances and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room is perfect for entertaining. You'll love the spacious patio and backyard. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11324 N 81ST Drive have any available units?
11324 N 81ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11324 N 81ST Drive have?
Some of 11324 N 81ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11324 N 81ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11324 N 81ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11324 N 81ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11324 N 81ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 11324 N 81ST Drive offer parking?
No, 11324 N 81ST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11324 N 81ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11324 N 81ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11324 N 81ST Drive have a pool?
No, 11324 N 81ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11324 N 81ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 11324 N 81ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11324 N 81ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11324 N 81ST Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
