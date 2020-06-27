All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 11072 W Mohawk Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
11072 W Mohawk Ln
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:45 AM

11072 W Mohawk Ln

11072 West Mohawk Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11072 West Mohawk Lane, Peoria, AZ 85373
Ventana Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
One of the only Sun City Seasonal properties still available from November through May! Longer term contracts may be negotiable! So many upgrades including attractive use of wood/tile/neutral carpet flooring. Custom window coverings, built-in wall unit in living room, 2 bay windows, desk in kitchen, 6 ceiling fans-alarm system, screened patio with heated spa, pool sized back yard with horse shoe pit, BBQ area, gazebo to enjoy the beautiful AZ Sunsets. This is the winter home that everyone dreams of! 55+ Community. Available November 2019 - April 2020. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11072 W Mohawk Ln have any available units?
11072 W Mohawk Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11072 W Mohawk Ln have?
Some of 11072 W Mohawk Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11072 W Mohawk Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11072 W Mohawk Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11072 W Mohawk Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11072 W Mohawk Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 11072 W Mohawk Ln offer parking?
No, 11072 W Mohawk Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11072 W Mohawk Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11072 W Mohawk Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11072 W Mohawk Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11072 W Mohawk Ln has a pool.
Does 11072 W Mohawk Ln have accessible units?
No, 11072 W Mohawk Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11072 W Mohawk Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11072 W Mohawk Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College