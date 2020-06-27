11072 W Mohawk Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool ceiling fan hot tub alarm system

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system pool bbq/grill hot tub

One of the only Sun City Seasonal properties still available from November through May! Longer term contracts may be negotiable! So many upgrades including attractive use of wood/tile/neutral carpet flooring. Custom window coverings, built-in wall unit in living room, 2 bay windows, desk in kitchen, 6 ceiling fans-alarm system, screened patio with heated spa, pool sized back yard with horse shoe pit, BBQ area, gazebo to enjoy the beautiful AZ Sunsets. This is the winter home that everyone dreams of! 55+ Community. Available November 2019 - April 2020. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!