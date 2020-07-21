11031 W. Loma Ln.

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground

Beautiful Peoria property sits on a huge lot with an RV gate. Open floor-plan with great room, 3 bedrooms + a den/office. Custom paint, tile flooring, fans throughout & all appliances included in kitchen. Large master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Huge backyard features a covered patio, grass lawn and high fence resulting in plenty of privacy. Children's playground is right around the corner from home! Ready for immediate move in!! NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.