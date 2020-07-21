All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 11031 W. Loma Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
11031 W. Loma Ln.
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:44 AM

11031 W. Loma Ln.

11031 West Loma Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11031 West Loma Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
Beautiful Peoria property sits on a huge lot with an RV gate. Open floor-plan with great room, 3 bedrooms + a den/office. Custom paint, tile flooring, fans throughout & all appliances included in kitchen. Large master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Huge backyard features a covered patio, grass lawn and high fence resulting in plenty of privacy. Children's playground is right around the corner from home! Ready for immediate move in!! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11031 W. Loma Ln. have any available units?
11031 W. Loma Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 11031 W. Loma Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
11031 W. Loma Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11031 W. Loma Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 11031 W. Loma Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 11031 W. Loma Ln. offer parking?
No, 11031 W. Loma Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 11031 W. Loma Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11031 W. Loma Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11031 W. Loma Ln. have a pool?
No, 11031 W. Loma Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 11031 W. Loma Ln. have accessible units?
No, 11031 W. Loma Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 11031 W. Loma Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11031 W. Loma Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11031 W. Loma Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11031 W. Loma Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College