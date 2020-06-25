All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

10827 W Bronco Trl

10827 W Bronco Trl · No Longer Available
Location

10827 W Bronco Trl, Peoria, AZ 85383
Alta Vista Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Charming 4 Bed, 3 bath home in North Peoria with SOLAR !! Best Schools !! - Charming and spacious 4 Bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage North Peoria home features a highly desirable layout with a full bedroom & bathroom downstairs. Master Bedroom, 2 other bedrooms and large media room upstairs. SOLAR included, nominal APS paid monthly. Great for summer AC bills!! Upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, walk-in pantry and gas cooking. Soft water system & the water filtration system comes with the home. Watch movies in your own Game Room /Media room upstairs. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Large backyard has pavers and artificial grass. This prime North Peoria neighborhood is conveniently located within minutes to shopping, restaurants, top-rated Peoria schools & Lake Pleasant.Home Close to Top 3 schools in USA - BASIS Charter School Peoria++.City of Peoria voted # 1 city in USA!! 3.5% Rental Tax and Admin Fees added to all leases.MUST SEE!!

(RLNE4858012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10827 W Bronco Trl have any available units?
10827 W Bronco Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10827 W Bronco Trl have?
Some of 10827 W Bronco Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10827 W Bronco Trl currently offering any rent specials?
10827 W Bronco Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10827 W Bronco Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10827 W Bronco Trl is pet friendly.
Does 10827 W Bronco Trl offer parking?
Yes, 10827 W Bronco Trl offers parking.
Does 10827 W Bronco Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10827 W Bronco Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10827 W Bronco Trl have a pool?
No, 10827 W Bronco Trl does not have a pool.
Does 10827 W Bronco Trl have accessible units?
No, 10827 W Bronco Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 10827 W Bronco Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10827 W Bronco Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
