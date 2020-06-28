Amenities

10769 W Saddlehorn Rd Available 05/16/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Newer Home in Peoria++ Voted # 1 City to live in ARIZONA - Charming four bedroom, three and a half bathroom North Peoria home!! Best Schools in USA!! BASIS, Candeo, Great Hearts, Best Public Schools and High Schools!! Exquisite flooring, expansive ceiling heights, and neutral paint throughout. Come in and look at the kitchen with rich cabinetry, a large eat-in kitchen island, stunning granite, and nice backsplash. Full Bedroom and Full bathroom Downstairs. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom and 2 other large bedrooms and 2 full Bathroom. Nice sized loft. Large Backyard with large grassy area and trees with covered patio...Great Value!! MUST SEE!!



(RLNE5110076)