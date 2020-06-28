All apartments in Peoria
10769 W Saddlehorn Rd
10769 W Saddlehorn Rd

10769 West Saddlehorn Road · No Longer Available
Location

10769 West Saddlehorn Road, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10769 W Saddlehorn Rd Available 05/16/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Newer Home in Peoria++ Voted # 1 City to live in ARIZONA - Charming four bedroom, three and a half bathroom North Peoria home!! Best Schools in USA!! BASIS, Candeo, Great Hearts, Best Public Schools and High Schools!! Exquisite flooring, expansive ceiling heights, and neutral paint throughout. Come in and look at the kitchen with rich cabinetry, a large eat-in kitchen island, stunning granite, and nice backsplash. Full Bedroom and Full bathroom Downstairs. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom and 2 other large bedrooms and 2 full Bathroom. Nice sized loft. Large Backyard with large grassy area and trees with covered patio...Great Value!! MUST SEE!!

(RLNE5110076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd have any available units?
10769 W Saddlehorn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10769 W Saddlehorn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd offer parking?
No, 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd have a pool?
No, 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd have accessible units?
No, 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10769 W Saddlehorn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
