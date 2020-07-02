10765 W YEARLING Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Lovely Contemporary style Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Wood Floors & 9-foot ceilings. Landscaping: Desert in front, Desert and Lush Grass in Rear. Close to Schools, Parks, Playground, Bike Path and all the Amenities. Large Kitchen, plenty cabinets include Pull Out Shelves, lots of Granite Counter space, Black Appliances, Gas Range, Double Sink, Pantry. Huge Family/Game Room designed for Entertaining. Master Bedroom and Bath. Master Bathroom includes Dual Sinks, Separate Shower and Tub, Walk-in Closet. Large Backyard, Cover patio, Quiet Nook, Shuffleboard Court, lots possibilities for Entertainment & Fun. Many Extras including 2 Car Garage, Electric Door Openers. Ceiling Fans. RV Gate. Open see thru fence in the back yard! Adjacent to Wash.