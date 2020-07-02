All apartments in Peoria
10765 W YEARLING Road
10765 W YEARLING Road

10765 West Yearling Road · No Longer Available
Location

10765 West Yearling Road, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Lovely Contemporary style Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Wood Floors & 9-foot ceilings. Landscaping: Desert in front, Desert and Lush Grass in Rear. Close to Schools, Parks, Playground, Bike Path and all the Amenities. Large Kitchen, plenty cabinets include Pull Out Shelves, lots of Granite Counter space, Black Appliances, Gas Range, Double Sink, Pantry. Huge Family/Game Room designed for Entertaining. Master Bedroom and Bath. Master Bathroom includes Dual Sinks, Separate Shower and Tub, Walk-in Closet. Large Backyard, Cover patio, Quiet Nook, Shuffleboard Court, lots possibilities for Entertainment & Fun. Many Extras including 2 Car Garage, Electric Door Openers. Ceiling Fans. RV Gate. Open see thru fence in the back yard! Adjacent to Wash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10765 W YEARLING Road have any available units?
10765 W YEARLING Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10765 W YEARLING Road have?
Some of 10765 W YEARLING Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10765 W YEARLING Road currently offering any rent specials?
10765 W YEARLING Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10765 W YEARLING Road pet-friendly?
No, 10765 W YEARLING Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10765 W YEARLING Road offer parking?
Yes, 10765 W YEARLING Road offers parking.
Does 10765 W YEARLING Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10765 W YEARLING Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10765 W YEARLING Road have a pool?
No, 10765 W YEARLING Road does not have a pool.
Does 10765 W YEARLING Road have accessible units?
No, 10765 W YEARLING Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10765 W YEARLING Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10765 W YEARLING Road has units with dishwashers.

