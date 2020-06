10748 W BEAUBIEN Drive

Amenities

THIS 3 BEDROOM HOME IS IN THE LOVELY ADULT LAKE COMMUNITY OF VENTANA LAKES ONE PERSON MUST BE 55+ ALL OTHERS OVER 18. KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, LEADGLASS GARDEN DOOR LEADING OUT TO EASYCARE BACKYARD W/ARIFICIAL TURF!! 3 BEDROOMS ALL A GOOD SIZE MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALKIN CLOSET AND PATIO DOORS LEADING TO PRIVATE LITTLE PATIO. CEILING FANS AND NEUTRAL COLORS. LAMINITE/WOOD/TILE FLOORING. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. COMMUNITY HAS MANY AMMENITIES, 9 LAKES FOR FISHING WITH WALKING TRAILS AROUND THE WATER, COMMUNITY HAS 4 POOLS & SPAS, FULL FITNESS CENTER, LIBRARY, MEETING ROOMS, MEDIA ROOM, RACKETBALL /HANDBALL, TENNIS COURTS & MUCH MORE.ALL THIS FOR A KEY DEPOSIT OF $50.00!!! GOLFING NEARBY AND LOTS OF SHOPPING CLOSE BY INCLUDING ARROWHEAD MALL.