10747 W Yearling Rd
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

10747 W Yearling Rd

10747 West Yearling Road · No Longer Available
Location

10747 West Yearling Road, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10747 W Yearling Rd Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Newer Home in Peoria++ Voted # 1 City to live in ARIZONA - Charming four bedroom, three and a half bathroom North Peoria home!! Best Schools in USA!! BASIS, Candeo, Great Hearts, Best Public Schools and High Schools!! SOLAR INCLUDED!! Great for cooling bills in summer. Just pay a nominal APS Bill. Exquisite flooring, expansive ceiling heights, and neutral paint throughout. Come in and look at the kitchen with rich cabinetry, a large eat-in kitchen island, stunning granite, and nice backsplash. Full Bedroom and Full bathroom Downstairs. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom and 2 other large bedrooms and 2 full Bathroom. Nice sized loft. Large Backyard with trees with covered patio...Great Value!! MUST SEE!!

(RLNE3912239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10747 W Yearling Rd have any available units?
10747 W Yearling Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 10747 W Yearling Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10747 W Yearling Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10747 W Yearling Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10747 W Yearling Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10747 W Yearling Rd offer parking?
No, 10747 W Yearling Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10747 W Yearling Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10747 W Yearling Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10747 W Yearling Rd have a pool?
No, 10747 W Yearling Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10747 W Yearling Rd have accessible units?
No, 10747 W Yearling Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10747 W Yearling Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10747 W Yearling Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10747 W Yearling Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10747 W Yearling Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
