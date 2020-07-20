Amenities

10747 W Yearling Rd Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Newer Home in Peoria++ Voted # 1 City to live in ARIZONA - Charming four bedroom, three and a half bathroom North Peoria home!! Best Schools in USA!! BASIS, Candeo, Great Hearts, Best Public Schools and High Schools!! SOLAR INCLUDED!! Great for cooling bills in summer. Just pay a nominal APS Bill. Exquisite flooring, expansive ceiling heights, and neutral paint throughout. Come in and look at the kitchen with rich cabinetry, a large eat-in kitchen island, stunning granite, and nice backsplash. Full Bedroom and Full bathroom Downstairs. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom and 2 other large bedrooms and 2 full Bathroom. Nice sized loft. Large Backyard with trees with covered patio...Great Value!! MUST SEE!!



(RLNE3912239)