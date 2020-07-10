10560 W Echo Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7e79fe03c ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in country meadows of Peoria, brings in tons of natural light. Home has been updated with newer interior/exterior paint and all newer tile flooring. This property is appointed with a 2 car garage, ceiling fans throughout, a wet bar, and much more. Home is conveniently located near the 101 freeway, golfing, shopping and restaurants. This home is so charming, you will want to schedule a showing today! Don\'t wait as this one will go fast!