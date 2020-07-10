All apartments in Peoria
10560 W Echo Ln
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:19 PM

10560 W Echo Ln

10560 West Echo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10560 West Echo Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Country Meadows

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7e79fe03c ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in country meadows of Peoria, brings in tons of natural light. Home has been updated with newer interior/exterior paint and all newer tile flooring. This property is appointed with a 2 car garage, ceiling fans throughout, a wet bar, and much more. Home is conveniently located near the 101 freeway, golfing, shopping and restaurants. This home is so charming, you will want to schedule a showing today! Don\'t wait as this one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10560 W Echo Ln have any available units?
10560 W Echo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 10560 W Echo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10560 W Echo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10560 W Echo Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10560 W Echo Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10560 W Echo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10560 W Echo Ln offers parking.
Does 10560 W Echo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10560 W Echo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10560 W Echo Ln have a pool?
No, 10560 W Echo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10560 W Echo Ln have accessible units?
No, 10560 W Echo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10560 W Echo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10560 W Echo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10560 W Echo Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10560 W Echo Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

