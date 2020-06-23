All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10397 W Foothill Dr

10397 West Foothill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10397 West Foothill Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
yoga
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Charming 4 bed 3 bath North Peoria home with large backyard!! Best Schools!! - Gorgeous 4 bed home with 3 full baths (1 bed & bath downstairs) with plenty of room to spread out! Full SOLAR PACKAGE included!! This spacious home boasts nice carpet a wonderfully open layout complete with large kitchen, pantry, formal dining, living & huge family room with soaring vaulted ceilings, a terrific loft & full balcony that overlooks the stunning green belt behind. The roomy master bedroom has an amazing bay window nook that can be used as a sitting area or yoga space. The master bathroom has a tub and walk-in shower with dual sinks. Oversized Master walk-in closet completes the retreat space. The extended back covered patio overlooking the backyard landscaping and the view from the huge balcony overlooking the park are extra special!!... you will not be disappointed.!! Come see this amazing home today!!

(RLNE4655702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10397 W Foothill Dr have any available units?
10397 W Foothill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10397 W Foothill Dr have?
Some of 10397 W Foothill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10397 W Foothill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10397 W Foothill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10397 W Foothill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10397 W Foothill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10397 W Foothill Dr offer parking?
No, 10397 W Foothill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10397 W Foothill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10397 W Foothill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10397 W Foothill Dr have a pool?
No, 10397 W Foothill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10397 W Foothill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10397 W Foothill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10397 W Foothill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10397 W Foothill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
