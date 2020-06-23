10397 W Foothill Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Charming 4 bed 3 bath North Peoria home with large backyard!! Best Schools!! - Gorgeous 4 bed home with 3 full baths (1 bed & bath downstairs) with plenty of room to spread out! Full SOLAR PACKAGE included!! This spacious home boasts nice carpet a wonderfully open layout complete with large kitchen, pantry, formal dining, living & huge family room with soaring vaulted ceilings, a terrific loft & full balcony that overlooks the stunning green belt behind. The roomy master bedroom has an amazing bay window nook that can be used as a sitting area or yoga space. The master bathroom has a tub and walk-in shower with dual sinks. Oversized Master walk-in closet completes the retreat space. The extended back covered patio overlooking the backyard landscaping and the view from the huge balcony overlooking the park are extra special!!... you will not be disappointed.!! Come see this amazing home today!!



