Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM

10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109

10101 N 91st Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10101 N 91st Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Check out this 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with vaulted ceilings and large open tiled family room and kitchen. Carpeted upstairs with plenty of storage and large master bdrm with double vanities. Private gated back yard area, covered parking and well maintained grassy common areas with community pool.

Rent: $ 1100.00

Deposit: $ 1100.00

Application fee: $37 per adult 18 & over
Application at www.northpointam.com

Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenant. Non-refundable documentation fee: $150.00
Renter's liability insurance required, $100K minimum or $20/month insurance waiver

Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management

Property Manager:
Cynthia Nolan 602-754-9909.
Please call for more information or to schedule a showing.

**Equal Housing Opportunity**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 have any available units?
10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 have?
Some of 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 currently offering any rent specials?
10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 pet-friendly?
No, 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 offer parking?
Yes, 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 offers parking.
Does 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 have a pool?
Yes, 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 has a pool.
Does 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 have accessible units?
No, 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109 has units with dishwashers.
