10101 N 91st Ave Unit 109

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Check out this 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with vaulted ceilings and large open tiled family room and kitchen. Carpeted upstairs with plenty of storage and large master bdrm with double vanities. Private gated back yard area, covered parking and well maintained grassy common areas with community pool.



Rent: $ 1100.00



Deposit: $ 1100.00



Application fee: $37 per adult 18 & over

Application at www.northpointam.com



Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenant. Non-refundable documentation fee: $150.00

Renter's liability insurance required, $100K minimum or $20/month insurance waiver



Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management



Property Manager:

Cynthia Nolan 602-754-9909.

Please call for more information or to schedule a showing.



**Equal Housing Opportunity**