Apartment List
/
AZ
/
paradise valley
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

145 Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Paradise Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Shadow Resort
5635 E LINCOLN Drive
5635 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2389 sqft
Exclusive, charming and prestigious. Mid-century modern home located in Arizona's most sought after and desirable town, Paradise Valley.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5145 N 71ST Place
5145 North 71st Place, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3511 sqft
CLASSIC CUSTOM HOME SITUATED CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN OFFERING AN ENTERTAINING ENVIRONMENT.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6939 E SUNNYVALE Road
6939 East Sunnyvale Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2152 sqft
Pristine and classic three bedroom PLUS den nestled in a multi-million dollar neighborhood in Paradise Valley.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Tatum Garden Estates
5116 E BERNEIL Drive
5116 East Berneil Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
3602 sqft
AWESOME STATELY HOME SITUATED ON ACRE+ LOT IN THE HEART OF PARADISE VALLEY-CLOSE TO GREAT SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS*REMODELED 2018 INTERIOR-ALL NEWER TILE FLOORING, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, LIGHT FIXTURES & GRANITE BATHROOM COUNTER TOPS!*WOOD FLOORING IN

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9433 N 57TH Street
9433 North 57th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$9,700
5377 sqft
: Welcome to paradise in this highly desirable area of Paradise Valley....Stunning contemporary architectural design and remaster of this PV dream home by architect Andy Gramlin.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9151 N KOBER Road
9151 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
5148 sqft
Pandemic Fortress-2.5 Acres Hidden in PV. $500,000 in electronic controls and Metal Shutters for Dark Mode.

1 of 67

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive
5761 North Casa Blanca Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
7364 sqft
Luxury unfolding at every turn, sprawling 7400sqft,purely decadent gem! Plush furnishings, fine linens,very special home built w/the finest luxury details appreciated by those even with the most discerning eye.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6902 E SUNNYVALE Road
6902 East Sunnyvale Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,680
897 sqft
This one is a winner ... Perfect vacation rental for 2 or temporary relocation for a professional. Fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath GUESTHOUSE in Paradise Valley.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5355 E Desert Vista Rd
5355 East Desert Vista Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,995
Lease to Own -Rent to Own Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity --PERFECT for CALIFORNIA Buyer wanting OUT! --We Help You Own -- Quick & Easy! --Will Work with Agents, pay 4% for Right Buyer --Prestigious Paradise Valley Address --Huge Home (6000+ sf) on

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6821 N 46TH Street
6821 North 46th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
11001 sqft
Amazing gated 3.2 acre estate framing Camelback Mountain.

1 of 75

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9024 N KOBER Road
9024 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
10049 sqft
This striking 2-acre estate underwent a massive remodel in 2018. The home has a bright, new, transitional feel while keeping the stately heritage from its original construction.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Finisterre
6010 E NAUMANN Drive
6010 East Naumann Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$27,500
11161 sqft
Experience Stately Living, in Paradise Valley's prestigious Guard Gated neighborhood, Finisterre. This 5 bedroom designer estate offers stunning views of Iconic Camelback and Mummy Mountain.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5015 E DOUBLETREE RANCH Road
5015 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
5074 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.

1 of 82

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
8531 N 49TH Street
8531 North 49th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
6832 sqft
Exceptional Short Term Lease in the heart of Paradise Valley. This prime location allows easy access to Scottsdale, Phoenix, airports, fine/casual dining and entertainment venues.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5700 E MCDONALD Drive
5700 East Mcdonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
Located on the grounds of the world famous Sanctuary Resort, this home is one of the most stunning properties in the Valley. The soft contemporary remodeled home brings a sophistication & warmth while maximizing the phenomenal views.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6700 E Meadowlark Lane
6700 East Meadowlark Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
4068 sqft
Located in the heart of the Paradise Valley/Scottsdale & surrounded by mtns,resorts,golf courses,entertainment,old town Scottsdale & dining galore!Feels as if you are vacationing in the countryside but only 5 min from all the amenities the city has

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5909 E SOLCITO Lane
5909 East Solcito Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$6,804
1200 sqft
You will love this luxurious retreat in Paradise Valley! This tastefully decorated & private 2 bedroom Casita sits peacefully nestled against Camelback Mountain, where you will be in a constant embrace of it's most stunning views.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6316 E KEIM Drive
6316 East Keim Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$21,500
5094 sqft
$21,500k Long term 25k- $35k short term.
Results within 1 mile of Paradise Valley
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
26 Units Available
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,159
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1316 sqft
Great location in Scottsdale, close to shopping, parks and dining. Luxury units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, internet access, tennis courts and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1106 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Scottsdale just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Old Town. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
40 Units Available
Arcadia
Citrine
4900 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1064 sqft
Ten-minute drive to Camelback Esplanade. Residences come with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Common amenities include a gym, hot tub, internet cafe, conference room, fire pit, pool and sauna. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
52 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,613
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1348 sqft
Luxury amenities including a putting green, car wash area, and sauna. Interiors include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and washer/dryer. The pet-friendly apartments are on Camelback Road, across the street from Fashion Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
44 Units Available
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,550
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1251 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
23 Units Available
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$947
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
987 sqft
Recently renovated apartments within walking distance of Camelback Park and golf course. Hardwood floors, carpet and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community has courtyard, pool and 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Paradise Valley, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Paradise Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley 3 BedroomsParadise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with GarageParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParadise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with PoolParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished ApartmentsParadise Valley Luxury PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College