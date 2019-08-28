All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

6030 N 51ST Place

6030 North 51st Place · No Longer Available
Location

6030 North 51st Place, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Nestled at the base of Echo Canyon in Paradise Valley, enjoy spectacular views, privacy and serenity while just moments away from everything the area has to offer...resorts/spas, shopping, dining, hiking and entertainment. Relax with family and friends in renowned architect George Christiansen's former home. Featuring a modern kitchen and baths, but in keeping with the era. Ten guests can be comfortably accommodated with 5 bedrooms, all with king beds and Smart TVs, and 3.5 baths. Camelback Mountain is the perfect backdrop to the many outdoor living spaces, heated pool and spa. Rent/deposits vary based on season and duration. Experience the history, charm and landscape of Arizona! Call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 N 51ST Place have any available units?
6030 N 51ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6030 N 51ST Place have?
Some of 6030 N 51ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 N 51ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
6030 N 51ST Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 N 51ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 6030 N 51ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6030 N 51ST Place offer parking?
No, 6030 N 51ST Place does not offer parking.
Does 6030 N 51ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6030 N 51ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 N 51ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 6030 N 51ST Place has a pool.
Does 6030 N 51ST Place have accessible units?
No, 6030 N 51ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 N 51ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6030 N 51ST Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6030 N 51ST Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6030 N 51ST Place does not have units with air conditioning.
