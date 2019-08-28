6030 N 51ST Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Nestled at the base of Echo Canyon in Paradise Valley, enjoy spectacular views, privacy and serenity while just moments away from everything the area has to offer...resorts/spas, shopping, dining, hiking and entertainment. Relax with family and friends in renowned architect George Christiansen's former home. Featuring a modern kitchen and baths, but in keeping with the era. Ten guests can be comfortably accommodated with 5 bedrooms, all with king beds and Smart TVs, and 3.5 baths. Camelback Mountain is the perfect backdrop to the many outdoor living spaces, heated pool and spa. Rent/deposits vary based on season and duration. Experience the history, charm and landscape of Arizona! Call for availability.