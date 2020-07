Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

CHARMING RANCH STYLE HOME IN QUIET PARADISE VALLEY NEIGHBORHOOD. HOME IS WALKING DISTANCE TO SCOTTSDALE FASHION SQUARE! TRADITIONAL QUAINT HOME BOASTS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, FORMAL AND CASUAL LIVING AREAS, BEAMED CEILINGS, BUILT-INS, ARIZONA ROOM, INTERIOR LAUNDRY AND MORE! THE KITCHEN HAS NEW APPLIANCES. SPARKLING POOL FOR THOSE WARM SUMMER MONTHS AND 2 COZY RED BRICK FIREPLACES FOR THE COOLER WINTER. IF YOU WANT OLD SCHOOL CHARM...THIS IS YOUR HOUSE!