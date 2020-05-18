9024 N KOBER Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This striking 2-acre estate underwent a massive remodel in 2018. The home has a bright, new, transitional feel while keeping the stately heritage from its original construction. The extensive remodel mixes a dramatic structure with a beautiful, clean and comfortable feel. Just about everything, from the roof and viewing decks to the gorgeous limestone and wide plank DuChateau Antique White wood floors, has been replaced, while some of the impressive original custom woodwork was kept in just the right places.Convenient to everything, yet private and secure!!! Nice walk to The Shops at Gainey Village, including Sprouts. Great golf, hiking and shopping nearby too!Upgrades included all new Cielo custom cabinets and top of the line plumbing in the...