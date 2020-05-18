All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated May 18 2020 at 11:51 PM

9024 N KOBER Road

9024 North Kober Road · (480) 778-1555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9024 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 10049 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This striking 2-acre estate underwent a massive remodel in 2018. The home has a bright, new, transitional feel while keeping the stately heritage from its original construction. The extensive remodel mixes a dramatic structure with a beautiful, clean and comfortable feel. Just about everything, from the roof and viewing decks to the gorgeous limestone and wide plank DuChateau Antique White wood floors, has been replaced, while some of the impressive original custom woodwork was kept in just the right places.Convenient to everything, yet private and secure!!! Nice walk to The Shops at Gainey Village, including Sprouts. Great golf, hiking and shopping nearby too!Upgrades included all new Cielo custom cabinets and top of the line plumbing in the...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9024 N KOBER Road have any available units?
9024 N KOBER Road has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9024 N KOBER Road have?
Some of 9024 N KOBER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9024 N KOBER Road currently offering any rent specials?
9024 N KOBER Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9024 N KOBER Road pet-friendly?
No, 9024 N KOBER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 9024 N KOBER Road offer parking?
Yes, 9024 N KOBER Road does offer parking.
Does 9024 N KOBER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9024 N KOBER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9024 N KOBER Road have a pool?
Yes, 9024 N KOBER Road has a pool.
Does 9024 N KOBER Road have accessible units?
No, 9024 N KOBER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9024 N KOBER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9024 N KOBER Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9024 N KOBER Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9024 N KOBER Road does not have units with air conditioning.
