Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8525 N Canta Bello --

8525 North Canta Bello · No Longer Available
Location

8525 North Canta Bello, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in the gated golf course community of Cantatierra, you're sure to appreciate the golf course & mountain views and cul-de-sac location. Sumptuous upgrades throughout, including recently remodeled kitchen, fully renovated back yard, rich wood flooring, custom cabinets, office with library, family room with custom built-ins, steam shower in master ensuite and much more! Great guest room/nanny wing with split master & children's wing. The back yard is a dream with tumbled travertine patios, travertine bbq & bar, pool & spa, large grassy play area, putting green, fruit trees and fabulous privacy and views! All upgrades are elegant and complete. In addition, all of the little extras have been thought of including newly painted inside & out. This is the complete deluxe package!OWNER-AGENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 N Canta Bello -- have any available units?
8525 N Canta Bello -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 8525 N Canta Bello -- have?
Some of 8525 N Canta Bello --'s amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 N Canta Bello -- currently offering any rent specials?
8525 N Canta Bello -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 N Canta Bello -- pet-friendly?
No, 8525 N Canta Bello -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 8525 N Canta Bello -- offer parking?
Yes, 8525 N Canta Bello -- does offer parking.
Does 8525 N Canta Bello -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 N Canta Bello -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 N Canta Bello -- have a pool?
Yes, 8525 N Canta Bello -- has a pool.
Does 8525 N Canta Bello -- have accessible units?
No, 8525 N Canta Bello -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 N Canta Bello -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8525 N Canta Bello -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 8525 N Canta Bello -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 8525 N Canta Bello -- does not have units with air conditioning.
