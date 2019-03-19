8525 N Canta Bello

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located in the gated golf course community of Cantatierra, you're sure to appreciate the golf course & mountain views and cul-de-sac location. Sumptuous upgrades throughout, including recently remodeled kitchen, fully renovated back yard, rich wood flooring, custom cabinets, office with library, family room with custom built-ins, steam shower in master ensuite and much more! Great guest room/nanny wing with split master & children's wing. The back yard is a dream with tumbled travertine patios, travertine bbq & bar, pool & spa, large grassy play area, putting green, fruit trees and fabulous privacy and views! All upgrades are elegant and complete. In addition, all of the little extras have been thought of including newly painted inside & out. This is the complete deluxe package!OWNER-AGENT