All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
8501 N CANTA BELLO Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

8501 N CANTA BELLO Street

8501 North Canta Bello · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8501 North Canta Bello, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
wine room
This home will be gone fast. Gorgeous home with high ceilings in prestigious gated community of Paradise Valley. All living is on the first floor with the exception of 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom upstairs. Flooring has been updated and light remodel throughout the house. Beautiful grand Foyer upon your arrival with split floor plan and separate formal living and dining room from family room. Temperature controlled wine room adjacent to dining room. All bedrooms are ensuit bathrooms. Additional office/flexroom adjacent to master bedroom. Homes lives very large and lots of space for entertaining. Large bedrooms and closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street have any available units?
8501 N CANTA BELLO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street have?
Some of 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street currently offering any rent specials?
8501 N CANTA BELLO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street pet-friendly?
No, 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street offer parking?
Yes, 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street offers parking.
Does 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street have a pool?
Yes, 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street has a pool.
Does 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street have accessible units?
No, 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley 3 BedroomsParadise Valley Apartments with Balconies
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Pools
Paradise Valley Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College