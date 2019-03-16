8501 N CANTA BELLO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool wine room

This home will be gone fast. Gorgeous home with high ceilings in prestigious gated community of Paradise Valley. All living is on the first floor with the exception of 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom upstairs. Flooring has been updated and light remodel throughout the house. Beautiful grand Foyer upon your arrival with split floor plan and separate formal living and dining room from family room. Temperature controlled wine room adjacent to dining room. All bedrooms are ensuit bathrooms. Additional office/flexroom adjacent to master bedroom. Homes lives very large and lots of space for entertaining. Large bedrooms and closets.