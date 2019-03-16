This home will be gone fast. Gorgeous home with high ceilings in prestigious gated community of Paradise Valley. All living is on the first floor with the exception of 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom upstairs. Flooring has been updated and light remodel throughout the house. Beautiful grand Foyer upon your arrival with split floor plan and separate formal living and dining room from family room. Temperature controlled wine room adjacent to dining room. All bedrooms are ensuit bathrooms. Additional office/flexroom adjacent to master bedroom. Homes lives very large and lots of space for entertaining. Large bedrooms and closets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street have any available units?
8501 N CANTA BELLO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street have?
Some of 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 N CANTA BELLO Street currently offering any rent specials?
8501 N CANTA BELLO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.