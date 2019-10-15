All apartments in Paradise Valley
7407 N 71st Place
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

7407 N 71st Place

7407 North 71st Place · No Longer Available
Location

7407 North 71st Place, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This exquisite and fully remodeled masterpiece in prestigious gated Cheney Place offers impeccable design elements by Schick Design Group, bright interiors, a functional floor plan, and top of the line amenities and finishes inside and out. Sitting on 1.04 Acres on a private cul-de-sac, this estate boasts 5 bedrooms, an office will full bath, 6 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, and a functional open floor plan surrounded by lush, mature landscaping. Incredibly equipped Island kitchen includes granite counters, soft closing cabinetry, a Viking Appliance package and opens to a generous family room w/soaring 16 ft ceilings, fireplace, wet bar & wine cellar. The owner's retreat comes complete with fireplace, a spa bath including walkthrough shower and XL dual closets, SEE MORE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 N 71st Place have any available units?
7407 N 71st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 7407 N 71st Place have?
Some of 7407 N 71st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7407 N 71st Place currently offering any rent specials?
7407 N 71st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 N 71st Place pet-friendly?
No, 7407 N 71st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 7407 N 71st Place offer parking?
Yes, 7407 N 71st Place offers parking.
Does 7407 N 71st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 N 71st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 N 71st Place have a pool?
Yes, 7407 N 71st Place has a pool.
Does 7407 N 71st Place have accessible units?
No, 7407 N 71st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 N 71st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7407 N 71st Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7407 N 71st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7407 N 71st Place does not have units with air conditioning.

