7407 N 71st Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This exquisite and fully remodeled masterpiece in prestigious gated Cheney Place offers impeccable design elements by Schick Design Group, bright interiors, a functional floor plan, and top of the line amenities and finishes inside and out. Sitting on 1.04 Acres on a private cul-de-sac, this estate boasts 5 bedrooms, an office will full bath, 6 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, and a functional open floor plan surrounded by lush, mature landscaping. Incredibly equipped Island kitchen includes granite counters, soft closing cabinetry, a Viking Appliance package and opens to a generous family room w/soaring 16 ft ceilings, fireplace, wet bar & wine cellar. The owner's retreat comes complete with fireplace, a spa bath including walkthrough shower and XL dual closets, SEE MORE