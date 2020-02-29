All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 7017 N Invergordon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
7017 N Invergordon Road
Last updated February 29 2020 at 5:16 PM

7017 N Invergordon Road

7017 North Invergordon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7017 North Invergordon Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
Exquisite estate with views for days. This masterpiece is an entertainers dream. Privately located on mummy mountain, this estate has extreme privacy. Featuring 7 large bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, and a huge yard (especially for a hillside lot). This home is available for short term lease or long term! Fully furnished, and turnkey ready to go! You'll be sure to enjoy the multiple pools, waterslide, sauna, home gym, theatre room, game room, and tons of space for the whole family to stretch out. Make this estate the top on your list for your extended or short term stay.Available for $2,000-3,000 per night depending on season, and $40,000 per month depending on term of stay! Nothing better in PV!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 N Invergordon Road have any available units?
7017 N Invergordon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 7017 N Invergordon Road have?
Some of 7017 N Invergordon Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 N Invergordon Road currently offering any rent specials?
7017 N Invergordon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 N Invergordon Road pet-friendly?
No, 7017 N Invergordon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 7017 N Invergordon Road offer parking?
Yes, 7017 N Invergordon Road does offer parking.
Does 7017 N Invergordon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 N Invergordon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 N Invergordon Road have a pool?
Yes, 7017 N Invergordon Road has a pool.
Does 7017 N Invergordon Road have accessible units?
No, 7017 N Invergordon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 N Invergordon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7017 N Invergordon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7017 N Invergordon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7017 N Invergordon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College