7017 N Invergordon Road

Exquisite estate with views for days. This masterpiece is an entertainers dream. Privately located on mummy mountain, this estate has extreme privacy. Featuring 7 large bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, and a huge yard (especially for a hillside lot). This home is available for short term lease or long term! Fully furnished, and turnkey ready to go! You'll be sure to enjoy the multiple pools, waterslide, sauna, home gym, theatre room, game room, and tons of space for the whole family to stretch out. Make this estate the top on your list for your extended or short term stay.Available for $2,000-3,000 per night depending on season, and $40,000 per month depending on term of stay! Nothing better in PV!