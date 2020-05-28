6316 E KEIM Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court

$21,500k Long term 25k- $35k short term. AMAZING PROPERTY! The backyard is truly spectacular and in a class of it's own! Over an acre of complete privacy,bursting with lush foliage everywhere, green grass, towering trees, flowers,Camelback & Camelhead views from front and backyard! SERIOUSLY stunning 2500sqft COVERED RAMADA that rivals any resort! This ramada has a full size KITCHEN! Pull a bar stool up to the huge granite island w/sink, dishwasher, fridge, bbq grill, and also has real oven, 2 way fireplace,built in heaters, bathroom & outdoor shower! Entertain with ease! Huge HEATED Lap pool! ALL new furnishings, split floorplan w 2 separate family rooms, also formal dining & living rm. Master Bedroom is divine! Walks out green & sunshiney oasis! Kitchen overlooks famil family room/kitchen doors open wide to walk out to the covered patio. Here there is ANOTHER bbq grill, sink, fire pit, misters and furnished sitting area-completely separate from the Ramada. This overlooks the lush grounds & huge heated lap pool! Keim Drive is lined with the finest of homes and is quite the location directly in the heart of Paradise Valley. There is so much to see here! So much space for friends, parties, relaxing, playing, you name it there is room! OH! and there is a sport court! Could be used for basketball and volleyball! A Playground for every age!