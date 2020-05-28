All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:33 PM

6316 E KEIM Drive

6316 East Keim Drive · (602) 487-5684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6316 East Keim Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$21,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5126 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
$21,500k Long term 25k- $35k short term. AMAZING PROPERTY! The backyard is truly spectacular and in a class of it's own! Over an acre of complete privacy,bursting with lush foliage everywhere, green grass, towering trees, flowers,Camelback & Camelhead views from front and backyard! SERIOUSLY stunning 2500sqft COVERED RAMADA that rivals any resort! This ramada has a full size KITCHEN! Pull a bar stool up to the huge granite island w/sink, dishwasher, fridge, bbq grill, and also has real oven, 2 way fireplace,built in heaters, bathroom & outdoor shower! Entertain with ease! Huge HEATED Lap pool! ALL new furnishings, split floorplan w 2 separate family rooms, also formal dining & living rm. Master Bedroom is divine! Walks out green & sunshiney oasis! Kitchen overlooks famil family room/kitchen doors open wide to walk out to the covered patio. Here there is ANOTHER bbq grill, sink, fire pit, misters and furnished sitting area-completely separate from the Ramada. This overlooks the lush grounds & huge heated lap pool! Keim Drive is lined with the finest of homes and is quite the location directly in the heart of Paradise Valley. There is so much to see here! So much space for friends, parties, relaxing, playing, you name it there is room! OH! and there is a sport court! Could be used for basketball and volleyball! A Playground for every age!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

