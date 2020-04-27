6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Privacy and Endless Views!! One of the finest View lots in Paradise Valley. A 5 acre + ''Preserve'' lot with the peak of Mummy Mountain as your only neighbor. 360 degree views with a pool setting overlooking Scottsdale and the surrounding mountains. Two master suites with one upstairs and one on main level. Perfect interim home for someone waiting to buy. Enjoy the best of PV with unparalleled views and complete privacy. We are just completing a 50K remodel of the res. New hardwood floors, Complete new master bath, w/ large walk-in/cedar closets. All new carpet thru-out. Easy to show . 20 minutes to Sky Harbor airport. 1-year lease desired. Weekly Pool service is provided. 2 car garage with lots of guest car parking. Home is completely hidden from Hummingbird La