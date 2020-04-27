All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated April 27 2020 at 7:28 PM

6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane

6301 East Hummingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6301 East Hummingbird Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Mummy Mountain Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Privacy and Endless Views!! One of the finest View lots in Paradise Valley. A 5 acre + ''Preserve'' lot with the peak of Mummy Mountain as your only neighbor. 360 degree views with a pool setting overlooking Scottsdale and the surrounding mountains. Two master suites with one upstairs and one on main level. Perfect interim home for someone waiting to buy. Enjoy the best of PV with unparalleled views and complete privacy. We are just completing a 50K remodel of the res. New hardwood floors, Complete new master bath, w/ large walk-in/cedar closets. All new carpet thru-out. Easy to show . 20 minutes to Sky Harbor airport. 1-year lease desired. Weekly Pool service is provided. 2 car garage with lots of guest car parking. Home is completely hidden from Hummingbird La

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have any available units?
6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have?
Some of 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane offers parking.
Does 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane has a pool.
Does 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
