6009 N KACHINA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Stunning Camelback Mountain views and a great ranch-style home with 5 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms in the heart of Paradise Valley. This home has been tastefully updated yet still has some vintage charm. Brand new carpet and ceiling fans. Enjoy the Camelback Mountain views, views of Mummy Mountain, Praying Monk, and the McDowells from your front and back yard. Lounge by the pool or enjoy the desert on this 1+ acre lot. Inside the home, you will find an open kitchen near the large formal living room and a bonus room, perfect for a workout room, playroom, art studio, etc. Located near shopping, dining, malls, hiking, resorts, A+ schools and freeways, this home and location will not disappoint!