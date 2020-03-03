All apartments in Paradise Valley
6009 N KACHINA Lane
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:23 AM

6009 N KACHINA Lane

6009 North Kachina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6009 North Kachina Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Stunning Camelback Mountain views and a great ranch-style home with 5 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms in the heart of Paradise Valley. This home has been tastefully updated yet still has some vintage charm. Brand new carpet and ceiling fans. Enjoy the Camelback Mountain views, views of Mummy Mountain, Praying Monk, and the McDowells from your front and back yard. Lounge by the pool or enjoy the desert on this 1+ acre lot. Inside the home, you will find an open kitchen near the large formal living room and a bonus room, perfect for a workout room, playroom, art studio, etc. Located near shopping, dining, malls, hiking, resorts, A+ schools and freeways, this home and location will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 N KACHINA Lane have any available units?
6009 N KACHINA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6009 N KACHINA Lane have?
Some of 6009 N KACHINA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 N KACHINA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6009 N KACHINA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 N KACHINA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6009 N KACHINA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6009 N KACHINA Lane offer parking?
No, 6009 N KACHINA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6009 N KACHINA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 N KACHINA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 N KACHINA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6009 N KACHINA Lane has a pool.
Does 6009 N KACHINA Lane have accessible units?
No, 6009 N KACHINA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 N KACHINA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 N KACHINA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 N KACHINA Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6009 N KACHINA Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
