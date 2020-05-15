5925 E DONNA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to this classic Santa Barbara style custom home in a quiet tucked away location on a quiet cul-de-sac with a fabulous resort style backyard & separate guest house + 6 car garage!! The main house is 5106 SF featuring 5 bedrooms/4 baths & a game room + 4 car attached garage (can be stacked double high due to high ceilings in each garage!). The gourmet kitchen has a huge island, all new Calcutta Umber marble counter tops, & a highly upgraded Sub-Zero/ Wolf appl. pkg. (including double DW's/double wall ovens/separate side by side Sub-Zero refrigerator & freezer/gas cooktop). Lg. kitchen opens to great room & spacious breakfast room--all w/ soaring high 18 ft. ceilings! The separate guest house is 837 SF with a separate master bedroom & a full kitchen + a 2 car air-conditioned gar-age. The guest house also features a generously sized family room & breakfast nook area + a laundry center in the master bathroom. The master suite in the main house boasts a soaring 18 ft. high ceiling & separate HIS/HER walk-in closets & a decadent master bathroom w/ separate HIS/HER vanities & separate HIS/HER water closets & a huge walk-in shower + separate jetted tub. The main house also features a kids' wing w/ 2 ensuite bedrooms & a game room. There are 2 additional bedrooms in the main house that share a Jack-N-Jill bathroom w/ double sink vanity & both have walk-in closets. The resort style backyard is a lushly landscaped delight w/ a heated pebble-tech pool/& spa w/ rock waterfall & all new pool equipment. Tons of hardscape make this custom home ideal for outdoor entertaining near the pool/spa area & the built-in gas BBQ & beehive gas fireplace center. Car enthusiasts will love the 6 garage car stalls that feature 13 ft high ceilings for those looking to double stack their specialty/collector cars!!