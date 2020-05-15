All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

5925 E DONNA Lane

5925 East Donna Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5925 East Donna Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this classic Santa Barbara style custom home in a quiet tucked away location on a quiet cul-de-sac with a fabulous resort style backyard & separate guest house + 6 car garage!! The main house is 5106 SF featuring 5 bedrooms/4 baths & a game room + 4 car attached garage (can be stacked double high due to high ceilings in each garage!). The gourmet kitchen has a huge island, all new Calcutta Umber marble counter tops, & a highly upgraded Sub-Zero/ Wolf appl. pkg. (including double DW's/double wall ovens/separate side by side Sub-Zero refrigerator & freezer/gas cooktop). Lg. kitchen opens to great room & spacious breakfast room--all w/ soaring high 18 ft. ceilings! The separate guest house is 837 SF with a separate master bedroom & a full kitchen + a 2 car air-conditioned gar-age. The guest house also features a generously sized family room & breakfast nook area + a laundry center in the master bathroom. The master suite in the main house boasts a soaring 18 ft. high ceiling & separate HIS/HER walk-in closets & a decadent master bathroom w/ separate HIS/HER vanities & separate HIS/HER water closets & a huge walk-in shower + separate jetted tub. The main house also features a kids' wing w/ 2 ensuite bedrooms & a game room. There are 2 additional bedrooms in the main house that share a Jack-N-Jill bathroom w/ double sink vanity & both have walk-in closets. The resort style backyard is a lushly landscaped delight w/ a heated pebble-tech pool/& spa w/ rock waterfall & all new pool equipment. Tons of hardscape make this custom home ideal for outdoor entertaining near the pool/spa area & the built-in gas BBQ & beehive gas fireplace center. Car enthusiasts will love the 6 garage car stalls that feature 13 ft high ceilings for those looking to double stack their specialty/collector cars!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 E DONNA Lane have any available units?
5925 E DONNA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 5925 E DONNA Lane have?
Some of 5925 E DONNA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 E DONNA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5925 E DONNA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 E DONNA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5925 E DONNA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 5925 E DONNA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5925 E DONNA Lane offers parking.
Does 5925 E DONNA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 E DONNA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 E DONNA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5925 E DONNA Lane has a pool.
Does 5925 E DONNA Lane have accessible units?
No, 5925 E DONNA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 E DONNA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5925 E DONNA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5925 E DONNA Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5925 E DONNA Lane has units with air conditioning.

