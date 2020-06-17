5915 E CACTUS WREN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest suite

FANTASTIC LEASE IN THE HEART OF PARADISE VALLEY! Gorgeous 360* mountain views! Huge yard w/sparkling pool! Updated all brand new Flooring, bathrooms & Fresh Paint! Extremely large master retreat w/ fireplace. So much space and so many large rooms allow you to be very creative & flexible. Wide open Kitchen overlooks family room w/ fireplace & has glass double doors that walk out to large backyard mountain views & pool. A formal living room and dining area. AND another huge bonus room with wet bar, fireplace, exit to side yard & more mountain views. Could be a great guest suite. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Bring your furniture & make it your cozy home in highly sought after Paradise Valley. This property s very private, nestled off the road behind the trees & foliage. A hidden GEM!