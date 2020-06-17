All apartments in Paradise Valley
5915 E CACTUS WREN Road
5915 E CACTUS WREN Road

5915 East Cactus Wren Road
Location

5915 East Cactus Wren Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
FANTASTIC LEASE IN THE HEART OF PARADISE VALLEY! Gorgeous 360* mountain views! Huge yard w/sparkling pool! Updated all brand new Flooring, bathrooms & Fresh Paint! Extremely large master retreat w/ fireplace. So much space and so many large rooms allow you to be very creative & flexible. Wide open Kitchen overlooks family room w/ fireplace & has glass double doors that walk out to large backyard mountain views & pool. A formal living room and dining area. AND another huge bonus room with wet bar, fireplace, exit to side yard & more mountain views. Could be a great guest suite. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Bring your furniture & make it your cozy home in highly sought after Paradise Valley. This property s very private, nestled off the road behind the trees & foliage. A hidden GEM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road have any available units?
5915 E CACTUS WREN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road have?
Some of 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road currently offering any rent specials?
5915 E CACTUS WREN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road pet-friendly?
No, 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road offer parking?
Yes, 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road does offer parking.
Does 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road have a pool?
Yes, 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road has a pool.
Does 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road have accessible units?
No, 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5915 E CACTUS WREN Road does not have units with air conditioning.
