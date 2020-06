4223 E MARLETTE Avenue

Amenities

**LEASE-OPTION WITH PURCHASE** LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRED GATED COMMUNITY OF CLEARVIEW EDITION IS THIS 5 BED, 5.5 BATH GORGEOUS HOME. SITUATED ON THE CORNER OF THE CUL-DE-SAC WITH ITS OWN PRIVATELY GATED DRIVEWAY. HOME HAS JUST BEEN UPDATED WITH A NEW ROOF, NEW FLOORING AND NEW PAINT ON BOTH THE EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR OF THE HOME. GREAT VIEWS OF CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN IN THE BACKGROUND. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN. FORMAL DINING AND LIVING ROOM AREAS. PRIVATE OFFICE WITH BUILT-IN SHELVING AND FIREPLACE. KITCHEN AREA SURROUNDED BY AN EAT-UP BAR AREA, DUAL WALL OVENS, FRIDGE AND FREEZER WITH MATCHING OVERLAYS, LARGE CENTER KITCHEN ISLAND WITH ELECTRIC COOKTOP AND PREP SINK. BREAKFAST NOOK JUST OFF THE KITCHEN AREA. WARM AND INVITING GREAT ROOM AREA WITH WOOD BEAM CEILINGS, FIREPLACE AND BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT NICHE, DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS THAT LEAD YOU OUT TO THE COVERED PATIO. UPSTAIRS LOFT AREA WITH VAULTED WOOD BEAM CEILINGS, AND A FIREPLACE AND BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT NICHE ALONG WITH DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS OUT TO THE BALCONY. THE UPSTAIRS BALCONY PROVIDES SOME STELLAR VIEWS OF CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN! SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE AND BATH WITH JACUZZI TUB, SEPARATE SINK VANITIES, WALK-IN SHOWER. TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS ON BOTH THE UPPER AND MAIN LEVELS WITH EN-SUITE BATHS. BOTH THE BALCONY AND COVERED PATIO EXTEND ACROSS THE ENTIRE BACKSIDE OF THE HOME. A BACKYARD THAT IS AN ENTERTAINER'S PARADISE. RAISED PATIO AREA WITH BUILT-IN BBQ AND KITCHEN AREA. PRIVATE POOL WITH WATERFALL FEATURE. NORTH/SOUTH FACING TENNIS COURT WITH LIGHTING. FRONT AND BACK YARD ARE BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED WITH GRASS AND DESERT LANDSCAPING. PROPERTY IS SURROUNDED WITH MATURE LUSH TREES FOR THE ULTIMATE PRIVACY. THREE-CAR GARAGE ON SIDE OF HOME.