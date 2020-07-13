Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center courtyard internet access

Welcome to Riverview Apartments in Mesa AZ, where everything you need is only steps from your front door. Our stylish, townhome-style one- and two-bedroom floor plans are spacious and welcoming, with granite counters, cherry shaker cabinets, fireplaces, and breakfast bars that seamlessly combine your kitchen and living room into one fantastic entertainment space. Our tightly-knit community features a pool & sundeck, spa with outdoor fireplace, and package lockers that can accommodate the savviest online shoppers. Our location is unbeatable; only steps from your front door, you'll have access to the entire Mesa Riverview Shopping Center and Riverview Park system, featuring such destinations as the Chicago Cubs Stadium, the Riverview Baseball and Softball complexes, Riverview Park, Walmart Supercenter, Bass Pro Shop, Home Depot, and dozens of additional shops and entertainment hot-spots. For those looking to expand their circle even further, phenomenal accessibility to the 101 and ...