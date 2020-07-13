All apartments in Mesa
Riverview Park

745 N Dobson Rd · (480) 442-7931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

745 N Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201
Mesa Grande

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverview Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
internet access
Welcome to Riverview Apartments in Mesa AZ, where everything you need is only steps from your front door. Our stylish, townhome-style one- and two-bedroom floor plans are spacious and welcoming, with granite counters, cherry shaker cabinets, fireplaces, and breakfast bars that seamlessly combine your kitchen and living room into one fantastic entertainment space. Our tightly-knit community features a pool & sundeck, spa with outdoor fireplace, and package lockers that can accommodate the savviest online shoppers. Our location is unbeatable; only steps from your front door, you'll have access to the entire Mesa Riverview Shopping Center and Riverview Park system, featuring such destinations as the Chicago Cubs Stadium, the Riverview Baseball and Softball complexes, Riverview Park, Walmart Supercenter, Bass Pro Shop, Home Depot, and dozens of additional shops and entertainment hot-spots. For those looking to expand their circle even further, phenomenal accessibility to the 101 and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lb Weight Limit per pet
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Outdoor Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverview Park have any available units?
Riverview Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverview Park have?
Some of Riverview Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverview Park currently offering any rent specials?
Riverview Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverview Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverview Park is pet friendly.
Does Riverview Park offer parking?
Yes, Riverview Park offers parking.
Does Riverview Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverview Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverview Park have a pool?
Yes, Riverview Park has a pool.
Does Riverview Park have accessible units?
No, Riverview Park does not have accessible units.
Does Riverview Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverview Park has units with dishwashers.
