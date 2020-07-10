9650 E. Onza Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 Bedroom Floor Plan, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 4th Bedroom is a Den, Custom Pool! Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen with Island, Corian Counters, Large Master Bath, W/ Sep Garden Tub & Shower, Huge Walk-in Closet, Large Covered Patio, Professional Landscape, Very Nice!



Major Crossroads: Ellsworth Rd & Guadalupe Rd



Near: US-60, Loop 202 Fwy, Augusta Elm. School and Park, Canon Rim Elm Sch., Desert Ridge Jr. High Sch., Augusta Ranch Golf Club,

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.



Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***