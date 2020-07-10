All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 9650 E. Onza Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9650 E. Onza Ave.
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:58 PM

9650 E. Onza Ave.

9650 East Onza Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9650 East Onza Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom Floor Plan, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 4th Bedroom is a Den, Custom Pool! Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen with Island, Corian Counters, Large Master Bath, W/ Sep Garden Tub & Shower, Huge Walk-in Closet, Large Covered Patio, Professional Landscape, Very Nice!

Major Crossroads: Ellsworth Rd & Guadalupe Rd

Near: US-60, Loop 202 Fwy, Augusta Elm. School and Park, Canon Rim Elm Sch., Desert Ridge Jr. High Sch., Augusta Ranch Golf Club,
Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9650 E. Onza Ave. have any available units?
9650 E. Onza Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9650 E. Onza Ave. have?
Some of 9650 E. Onza Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9650 E. Onza Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9650 E. Onza Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9650 E. Onza Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 9650 E. Onza Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9650 E. Onza Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9650 E. Onza Ave. offers parking.
Does 9650 E. Onza Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9650 E. Onza Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9650 E. Onza Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 9650 E. Onza Ave. has a pool.
Does 9650 E. Onza Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9650 E. Onza Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9650 E. Onza Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9650 E. Onza Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College