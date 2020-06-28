All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 6 2019 at 4:51 PM

922 W Portobello Avenue

922 West Portobello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

922 West Portobello Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Marlborough Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath 3 car garage is located in Mesa at Extension and Guadalupe in Marlborough Mesa. With 2262 s.f. of living space this home offers vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan, main floor bedroom, decorative fireplace, built in entertainment center and desk/office area, eat in kitchen with quartz counter tops and plenty of storage throughout. Custom paint and flooring throughout. Master suite has custom shower and updated cabinetry. Other amenities include ceiling fans, shutters and blinds. Full size washer and dryer are also available if needed.All vinyl or tile no carpet. Lots of shade and grass with extended patio in back yard. Landscaping service included in monthly rental rate. Close to US 60, 101 and Safeway. Available October 1st $2100 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 W Portobello Avenue have any available units?
922 W Portobello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 W Portobello Avenue have?
Some of 922 W Portobello Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 W Portobello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
922 W Portobello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 W Portobello Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 W Portobello Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 922 W Portobello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 922 W Portobello Avenue offers parking.
Does 922 W Portobello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 W Portobello Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 W Portobello Avenue have a pool?
No, 922 W Portobello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 922 W Portobello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 922 W Portobello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 922 W Portobello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 W Portobello Avenue has units with dishwashers.
