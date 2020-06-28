922 W Portobello Avenue

Amenities

This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath 3 car garage is located in Mesa at Extension and Guadalupe in Marlborough Mesa. With 2262 s.f. of living space this home offers vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan, main floor bedroom, decorative fireplace, built in entertainment center and desk/office area, eat in kitchen with quartz counter tops and plenty of storage throughout. Custom paint and flooring throughout. Master suite has custom shower and updated cabinetry. Other amenities include ceiling fans, shutters and blinds. Full size washer and dryer are also available if needed.All vinyl or tile no carpet. Lots of shade and grass with extended patio in back yard. Landscaping service included in monthly rental rate. Close to US 60, 101 and Safeway. Available October 1st $2100 per month