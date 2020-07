Amenities

GREAT 3 BED/2BATH SINGLE LEVEL HOME CLOSE TO 202. VAULTED CEILINGS WITH OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN TO THE GREAT ROOM. BREAKFAST BAR ALSO. GARAGE EPOZY WITH NICE BUILT IN CABINETS . BACKYARD IS GOOD SIZE WITH ARTIFICIAL TURN, DOG RUN AND COVERED TYPE PATIO. GROCERY STORE, PIZZA, DRUG STORE,GAS STATION, AND MORE JUST DOWN THE ROAD.