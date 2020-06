Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nicely remodeled 5 bed 2 bath house in Central Mesa. This house is in a great location close to Downtown Mesa and the 60 freeway for an easy commute to Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler or Gilbert. It has nice upgrades including 20'' tile floors, Central Heat and A/C, new cabinets, and ceiling fans. It has a nice yard with the back fully fenced with an RV gate.