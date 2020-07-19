All apartments in Mesa
8549 E MONTE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8549 E MONTE Avenue

8549 East Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8549 East Monte Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Lesueur Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous single-story home in fantastic location across from neighborhood park and backs to greenbelt! Sparkling clean with new interior paint throughout [updated photos coming soon!]. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1523 sq.ft. Upgrades throughout including 16'' tile in living spaces, maple cabinets, bay windows, ceilings fans, and lots more! Popular Gilbert schools close by. Easy maintenance landscaping. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer also included! All pets subject to Owner's approval/restrictions and additional costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8549 E MONTE Avenue have any available units?
8549 E MONTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8549 E MONTE Avenue have?
Some of 8549 E MONTE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8549 E MONTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8549 E MONTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8549 E MONTE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8549 E MONTE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8549 E MONTE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8549 E MONTE Avenue offers parking.
Does 8549 E MONTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8549 E MONTE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8549 E MONTE Avenue have a pool?
No, 8549 E MONTE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8549 E MONTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8549 E MONTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8549 E MONTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8549 E MONTE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
