849 South Sirrine

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Make this Home your Very Own!



Rent to Own / Lease Option to Buy

EZ QUAL $4,900 Down Payment

$1895 Month

Move In Ready - with Updated Kitchen, and more - the beauty of this Rent to Own option, is that you don't have to wait to make it your own!

You can add your touch, change up the color scheme, make it feel like your home inside and out. Is this the home you have been waiting for?! Take a drive through this family friendly neighborhood, and If you like what you see, then Pick Up an Application (from the info box in front of the home). Submit the Application to the email provided therein! It IS That Simple! NO APPLICATION FEE necessary. Just the information on the application & proof of income requirements. Please be sure the application is filled out completely. This will ensure a timely and accurate response.



Date available: Available Now



4 Bed 2 Bathrooms

Within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School

Pleasant Features Inside with updated Kitchen, and more!

Large backyard with gazebo, and plenty of space! Flood irrigation available if you want it.



Applications are also available to print at speedyhousingsolutions.com - but take a drive through the neighborhood to make sure it's what you are looking for, Thanks!



You're Welcome to call 480-428-0030 to schedule an appointment to view the home after you've submitted an application.



Looking forward to helping you!

