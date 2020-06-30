All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:08 PM

849 South Sirrine

849 South Sirrine · No Longer Available
Location

849 South Sirrine, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Make this Home your Very Own!

Rent to Own / Lease Option to Buy
EZ QUAL $4,900 Down Payment
$1895 Month
Move In Ready - with Updated Kitchen, and more - the beauty of this Rent to Own option, is that you don't have to wait to make it your own!
You can add your touch, change up the color scheme, make it feel like your home inside and out. Is this the home you have been waiting for?! Take a drive through this family friendly neighborhood, and If you like what you see, then Pick Up an Application (from the info box in front of the home). Submit the Application to the email provided therein! It IS That Simple! NO APPLICATION FEE necessary. Just the information on the application & proof of income requirements. Please be sure the application is filled out completely. This will ensure a timely and accurate response.

Date available: Available Now

4 Bed 2 Bathrooms
Within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School
Pleasant Features Inside with updated Kitchen, and more!
Large backyard with gazebo, and plenty of space! Flood irrigation available if you want it.

Applications are also available to print at speedyhousingsolutions.com - but take a drive through the neighborhood to make sure it's what you are looking for, Thanks!

You're Welcome to call 480-428-0030 to schedule an appointment to view the home after you've submitted an application.

Looking forward to helping you!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 South Sirrine have any available units?
849 South Sirrine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 South Sirrine have?
Some of 849 South Sirrine's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 South Sirrine currently offering any rent specials?
849 South Sirrine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 South Sirrine pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 South Sirrine is pet friendly.
Does 849 South Sirrine offer parking?
Yes, 849 South Sirrine offers parking.
Does 849 South Sirrine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 South Sirrine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 South Sirrine have a pool?
No, 849 South Sirrine does not have a pool.
Does 849 South Sirrine have accessible units?
No, 849 South Sirrine does not have accessible units.
Does 849 South Sirrine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 South Sirrine has units with dishwashers.

