Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 818 S WESTWOOD --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
818 S WESTWOOD --
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
818 S WESTWOOD --
818 South Westwood
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Fiesta Park Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
818 South Westwood, Mesa, AZ 85210
Fiesta Park Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move-in Ready!! 2BR 2BA 1140 Sq ft. Granite Counter-Tops, Black Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Large Open Feel With Vaulted Ceilings. Large Master Bathroom. Balcony, You Will Love This Place!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 818 S WESTWOOD -- have any available units?
818 S WESTWOOD -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 818 S WESTWOOD -- have?
Some of 818 S WESTWOOD --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 818 S WESTWOOD -- currently offering any rent specials?
818 S WESTWOOD -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 S WESTWOOD -- pet-friendly?
No, 818 S WESTWOOD -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 818 S WESTWOOD -- offer parking?
No, 818 S WESTWOOD -- does not offer parking.
Does 818 S WESTWOOD -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 S WESTWOOD -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 S WESTWOOD -- have a pool?
No, 818 S WESTWOOD -- does not have a pool.
Does 818 S WESTWOOD -- have accessible units?
No, 818 S WESTWOOD -- does not have accessible units.
Does 818 S WESTWOOD -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 S WESTWOOD -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College