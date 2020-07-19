All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8045 East Colby Street
Last updated March 19 2019

8045 East Colby Street

8045 East Colby Street · No Longer Available
Location

8045 East Colby Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is the PERFECT home WITHOUT AN HOA. A SPACIOUS (ALMOST 9000 SQ. FT) backyard! When you are not having family game night in the great room you can be outside relaxing on the covered patio. GRASSY & DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACK. INSIDE THERE IS SO MUCH ENJOYMENT A FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM, PERGO FLOORS IN THE KITCHEN & BATHROOMS, GARDEN TUB & DOUBLE SINKS IN MSTR. BATH, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8045 East Colby Street have any available units?
8045 East Colby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8045 East Colby Street have?
Some of 8045 East Colby Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8045 East Colby Street currently offering any rent specials?
8045 East Colby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8045 East Colby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8045 East Colby Street is pet friendly.
Does 8045 East Colby Street offer parking?
No, 8045 East Colby Street does not offer parking.
Does 8045 East Colby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8045 East Colby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8045 East Colby Street have a pool?
No, 8045 East Colby Street does not have a pool.
Does 8045 East Colby Street have accessible units?
No, 8045 East Colby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8045 East Colby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8045 East Colby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
