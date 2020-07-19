All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7260 East Northridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7260 East Northridge Street
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:55 PM

7260 East Northridge Street

7260 East Northridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7260 East Northridge Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
2 Bedroom + den & 2 bath home in Mesa! Spacious kitchen features a large pantry, lots of cabinets, kitchen island, built-in microwave, gas range, MAPLE cabinets, and refrigerator. Great room with entertainment niche. Split floorplan. Generous master suite with walk-in closet and make-up area. Full-sized 2-car garage with soft water loop, gas water heater. Fabulous covered back patio with additional hard-scape for more entertainment possibilities. Community pool and clubhouse.

Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- NO PETS

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7260 East Northridge Street have any available units?
7260 East Northridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7260 East Northridge Street have?
Some of 7260 East Northridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7260 East Northridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
7260 East Northridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7260 East Northridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 7260 East Northridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7260 East Northridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 7260 East Northridge Street offers parking.
Does 7260 East Northridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7260 East Northridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7260 East Northridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 7260 East Northridge Street has a pool.
Does 7260 East Northridge Street have accessible units?
No, 7260 East Northridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7260 East Northridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7260 East Northridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College