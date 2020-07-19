7260 East Northridge Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

2 Bedroom + den & 2 bath home in Mesa! Spacious kitchen features a large pantry, lots of cabinets, kitchen island, built-in microwave, gas range, MAPLE cabinets, and refrigerator. Great room with entertainment niche. Split floorplan. Generous master suite with walk-in closet and make-up area. Full-sized 2-car garage with soft water loop, gas water heater. Fabulous covered back patio with additional hard-scape for more entertainment possibilities. Community pool and clubhouse.



Contact our leasing department today for more information.



The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- NO PETS



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.