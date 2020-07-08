7241 E JUNE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home with fresh remodeling offers 5 bedrooms plus den, 3 full baths. Oversized owner's suite offers a sitting room off of it with decorative niches, shelving and a wood burning fireplace. Double sinks, separate shower (just remodeled) with garden tub, separate toilet room & large walk-in closet. HUGE walk-in pantry, 2 fireplaces, walk-in closets in all but one of the bedrooms. Downstairs bedroom & full bathroom for guests or elderly parents. Vaulted ceilings, new carpet, new granite, new cordless blinds. Remodeled pool with pebbletec and fencing. Tons of built-in cabinets in the garage and a side service door, water softener. No HOA. Bi-weekly landscaping and weekly pool service INCLUDED in rent. Great schools and neighbors. There's even a city park one street over!