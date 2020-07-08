All apartments in Mesa
7241 E JUNE Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

7241 E JUNE Street

7241 East June Street · No Longer Available
Location

7241 East June Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Falcon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home with fresh remodeling offers 5 bedrooms plus den, 3 full baths. Oversized owner's suite offers a sitting room off of it with decorative niches, shelving and a wood burning fireplace. Double sinks, separate shower (just remodeled) with garden tub, separate toilet room & large walk-in closet. HUGE walk-in pantry, 2 fireplaces, walk-in closets in all but one of the bedrooms. Downstairs bedroom & full bathroom for guests or elderly parents. Vaulted ceilings, new carpet, new granite, new cordless blinds. Remodeled pool with pebbletec and fencing. Tons of built-in cabinets in the garage and a side service door, water softener. No HOA. Bi-weekly landscaping and weekly pool service INCLUDED in rent. Great schools and neighbors. There's even a city park one street over!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7241 E JUNE Street have any available units?
7241 E JUNE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7241 E JUNE Street have?
Some of 7241 E JUNE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7241 E JUNE Street currently offering any rent specials?
7241 E JUNE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7241 E JUNE Street pet-friendly?
No, 7241 E JUNE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7241 E JUNE Street offer parking?
Yes, 7241 E JUNE Street offers parking.
Does 7241 E JUNE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7241 E JUNE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7241 E JUNE Street have a pool?
Yes, 7241 E JUNE Street has a pool.
Does 7241 E JUNE Street have accessible units?
No, 7241 E JUNE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7241 E JUNE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7241 E JUNE Street has units with dishwashers.

