Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Plenty of room in this remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home on a dead-end cul-de-sac. New carpet and paint throughout, with tile in all the right places. Master suite includes walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. Vaulted-ceiling family room connects to sunroom overlooking big backyard. Close to freeways, shopping & dining.