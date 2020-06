711 S Hall Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR 2BA house - formal dining and living room, elegant kitchen, large cabinet and counter top space - LARGE 3BR/2BA REMODELED HOME WITH LARGE FLOOR PLAN. THERE IS A FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN WITH EXTRA CABINET AND COUNTER TOP SPACE ALONG WITH A SEPARATE PANTRY, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, LARGE BACKYARD WITH A COVERED PATIO AND STORAGE SHED. THE HOME HAS A SOLAR SYSTEM.



OPEN HOUSE 01/18/2020



CROSS STREETS ARE GILBERT AND SOUTHERN RD.



ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS NOW!



***********************************************************************

APPLICATION LINK TO APPLY GO TO: EXPRESSCO.APPFOLIO.COM/LISTINGS

***********************************************************************



FOR MORE INFORMATION TEXT OR CALL JAMES AT 480-593-7420 OR TEXT MIKE AT 602-619-3035.



(RLNE5431166)