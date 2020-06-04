7005 E Russell Street

Amenities

Welcome to this Las Sendas single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Close access to the community pool, spa, splash pad and #1 rated elementary school. Home offers full kitchen with island, all appliances and informal dining area. All open to nice family room with gas fireplace. Front room makes great flex space for office, dining, formal living room, teen or craft area. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Master bathroom has 2 sinks, soaking tub and walk in shower. 2 other good size rooms with full bath. Inside laundry & 2 car garage. Nice private back yard. Las Sendas is a gated & golf course community offering: clubhouse, heated pools, spas, splash pad, tennis, pickle ball, sport courts, parks and activities for all ages. Close to hiking, biking, shopping and the 202.