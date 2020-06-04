All apartments in Mesa
7005 E Russell Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:38 AM

7005 E Russell Street

7005 East Russell Street · (480) 236-5028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7005 East Russell Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to this Las Sendas single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Close access to the community pool, spa, splash pad and #1 rated elementary school. Home offers full kitchen with island, all appliances and informal dining area. All open to nice family room with gas fireplace. Front room makes great flex space for office, dining, formal living room, teen or craft area. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Master bathroom has 2 sinks, soaking tub and walk in shower. 2 other good size rooms with full bath. Inside laundry & 2 car garage. Nice private back yard. Las Sendas is a gated & golf course community offering: clubhouse, heated pools, spas, splash pad, tennis, pickle ball, sport courts, parks and activities for all ages. Close to hiking, biking, shopping and the 202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 E Russell Street have any available units?
7005 E Russell Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7005 E Russell Street have?
Some of 7005 E Russell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7005 E Russell Street currently offering any rent specials?
7005 E Russell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 E Russell Street pet-friendly?
No, 7005 E Russell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7005 E Russell Street offer parking?
Yes, 7005 E Russell Street does offer parking.
Does 7005 E Russell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 E Russell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 E Russell Street have a pool?
Yes, 7005 E Russell Street has a pool.
Does 7005 E Russell Street have accessible units?
No, 7005 E Russell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 E Russell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7005 E Russell Street has units with dishwashers.
