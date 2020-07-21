6634 E PRESTON Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 bedroom home with an enclosed den close to the freeway! Beautiful neighborhood, bright colors, quiet and quaint. Master Bathroom comes with double sinks and a separate tub and walk-in shower! 2 separate living rooms-one with a wood-burning fireplace! Breakfast bar, pantry, and eat-in kitchen included. *Property Available 8/26/19Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $1025/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) 1 small dog only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin