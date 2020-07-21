All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 6634 E PRESTON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6634 E PRESTON Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:38 AM

6634 E PRESTON Street

6634 East Preston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6634 East Preston Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home with an enclosed den close to the freeway! Beautiful neighborhood, bright colors, quiet and quaint. Master Bathroom comes with double sinks and a separate tub and walk-in shower! 2 separate living rooms-one with a wood-burning fireplace! Breakfast bar, pantry, and eat-in kitchen included. *Property Available 8/26/19Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $1025/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) 1 small dog only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6634 E PRESTON Street have any available units?
6634 E PRESTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6634 E PRESTON Street have?
Some of 6634 E PRESTON Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6634 E PRESTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
6634 E PRESTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6634 E PRESTON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6634 E PRESTON Street is pet friendly.
Does 6634 E PRESTON Street offer parking?
No, 6634 E PRESTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 6634 E PRESTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6634 E PRESTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6634 E PRESTON Street have a pool?
No, 6634 E PRESTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 6634 E PRESTON Street have accessible units?
No, 6634 E PRESTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6634 E PRESTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6634 E PRESTON Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Springs at Red Mountain
2639 North Power Road
Mesa, AZ 85207
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College