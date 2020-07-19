6617 E RIVERDALE Street

A Great 4 bedroom located in the red mountain area. everything you need is in the home. Large island kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and counter top over looking the family room. Covered patio overlooking the large backyard.Great location near the 202 Red Mountain and Power road.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
