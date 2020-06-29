602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

Mesa Home NO HOA RV GATE - ***SHOWINGS BY APPT ONLY****This Corner Lot Mesa Home features 3bd/2Ba, PLUS a den, is located in a NON HOA neighborhood. The spacious single level home comes with ALL APPLIANCES including the washer and dryer. Family Room, living room with a wood burning fireplace, RV Gate, and so much more. Realtor/client verify all pertinent information including schools appliances and deposits. One time Non Refundable $250 Admin fee does apply, Refundable Security deposit $1395, Refundable Pet Dep $200 per pet. Monthly 4.5% Service fee applies to monthly rent. Call/Text Realtor & Property Manager Maggie-480-756-4281



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2859701)