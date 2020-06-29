All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave

602 West Los Lagos Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

602 West Los Lagos Vista Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Mesa Home NO HOA RV GATE - ***SHOWINGS BY APPT ONLY****This Corner Lot Mesa Home features 3bd/2Ba, PLUS a den, is located in a NON HOA neighborhood. The spacious single level home comes with ALL APPLIANCES including the washer and dryer. Family Room, living room with a wood burning fireplace, RV Gate, and so much more. Realtor/client verify all pertinent information including schools appliances and deposits. One time Non Refundable $250 Admin fee does apply, Refundable Security deposit $1395, Refundable Pet Dep $200 per pet. Monthly 4.5% Service fee applies to monthly rent. Call/Text Realtor & Property Manager Maggie-480-756-4281

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2859701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave have any available units?
602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave is pet friendly.
Does 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave offer parking?
No, 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave does not offer parking.
Does 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 W Los Lagos Vista Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College