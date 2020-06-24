All apartments in Mesa
534 N. New Haven

534 North New Haven · No Longer Available
Location

534 North New Haven, Mesa, AZ 85205
The Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
garage
Amazing 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Rental Home ~ 534 N. New Haven, Mesa - Contact Agent Russ Runyan - 480-489-5450 - Call or Text

Great area and fantastic rental price on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage on a corner lot near the park and basketball court. This home located near Greenfield Rd. and University features a great room with vaulted ceiling, eat-in kitchen, fireplace, and 18 ft. long covered patio. HOA paid by Landlord. Call today to view this lovely home.

Contact Agent Russ Runyan - 480-489-5450 - Call or Text

(RLNE4758525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 N. New Haven have any available units?
534 N. New Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 N. New Haven have?
Some of 534 N. New Haven's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 N. New Haven currently offering any rent specials?
534 N. New Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 N. New Haven pet-friendly?
No, 534 N. New Haven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 534 N. New Haven offer parking?
Yes, 534 N. New Haven offers parking.
Does 534 N. New Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 N. New Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 N. New Haven have a pool?
No, 534 N. New Haven does not have a pool.
Does 534 N. New Haven have accessible units?
No, 534 N. New Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 534 N. New Haven have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 N. New Haven does not have units with dishwashers.
