Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Great Location for this clean Single Family Home within beautiful Gated Community and has a Community Pool. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home has a spacious Kitchen, large Master Bedroom with en suite, a nice courtyard, and a very low maintenance yard. This Home is ready to go for June 1st Move In. Comes with Fridge and Washer/Dryer. The Pool is 2 Houses away..! Hurry over and make this Home Yours today.