All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 520 S 86TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
520 S 86TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

520 S 86TH Place

520 South 86th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

520 South 86th Place, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
No Application Fees! Beautiful single level 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Mesa home with private pool and spa. Enjoy the open floor plan with tons of upgrades including tile floors except in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances and 14' sliding door. The kitchen offers a gas range, microwave, fridge and dishwasher along with newer cabinets and countertops and open. Enjoy the added bonus room with 14' sliding door overlooking the beautiful backyard. The backyard has been remodeled as well with pavers and artificial grass for easy maintenance and a beautiful appearance which complement the private pool and spa. Close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to the US60 and 202 Loop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 S 86TH Place have any available units?
520 S 86TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 S 86TH Place have?
Some of 520 S 86TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 S 86TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
520 S 86TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 S 86TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 520 S 86TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 520 S 86TH Place offer parking?
No, 520 S 86TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 520 S 86TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 S 86TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 S 86TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 520 S 86TH Place has a pool.
Does 520 S 86TH Place have accessible units?
No, 520 S 86TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 520 S 86TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 S 86TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College