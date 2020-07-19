520 S 86TH Place

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

No Application Fees! Beautiful single level 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Mesa home with private pool and spa. Enjoy the open floor plan with tons of upgrades including tile floors except in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances and 14' sliding door. The kitchen offers a gas range, microwave, fridge and dishwasher along with newer cabinets and countertops and open. Enjoy the added bonus room with 14' sliding door overlooking the beautiful backyard. The backyard has been remodeled as well with pavers and artificial grass for easy maintenance and a beautiful appearance which complement the private pool and spa. Close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to the US60 and 202 Loop.